The topic was quarterbacks and underdogs Monday at Pat Narduzzi’s weekly chat with reporters.
It’s Clemson week. What did you expect?
Certainly not a discussion of what oddsmakers are saying about Pitt’s game Saturday in Death Valley against No. 4 Clemson. Narduzzi wants no part of that particular conversation.
“I don’t think we have to talk about (being an underdog),” Pitt’s coach said. “Forty-point underdog (26 1/2 , actually). I don’t know what we are. I don’t look at all that stuff.”
The game is the first regular-season redo of Pitt’s 43-42 upset of then-No. 2 Clemson in 2016 in front of 81,500 spectators in Death Valley. Most of them were stunned into silence (except for a small pocket of Pitt fans tucked away in one corner of the end zone) when Chris Blewitt kicked the winning 48-yard field goal. Since that day, Clemson is 28-0 at home.
Pitt’s victory in 2016 didn’t upset the nation’s balance of power as most people assumed it would do. James Conner even apologized. “Sorry to do that,” he said. “But we wanted this one bad.”
Clemson still reached the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed and won the national championship by defeating Ohio State and Alabama.
It’s a little different this season. Four years ago, Pitt was 5-4 on a two-game losing streak. This season, the Panthers are 5-4 on a two-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Clemson is No. 4 after losing at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in double overtime. Thanks to covid-19 and the upside-down schedule it spawned, Clemson hasn’t played since.
How much does Saturday’s rematch matter? If Clemson loses for a second time this season, it probably won’t make a third consecutive trip to the CFP.
Narduzzi wasn’t interested in making predictions or listening to what others think about the matchup, but he respects Clemson and its two best players: quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Asked to rank Lawrence among the quarterbacks he’s seen, Narduzzi said, “He’s up there with the top three or four.”
Then, he added, “ Ben Roethlisberger’s pretty good when we faced him (as Northern Illinois’ linebackers coach against Miami, Ohio, in 2002).
“He’s like Ben. He’s explosive. I’d say he’s your No. 1 (this season). He’s your Heisman Trophy guy.”
Lawrence missed two games, including Notre Dame, because of covid concerns, but Narduzzi doesn’t believe that should hinder his Heisman hopes.
Narduzzi also noted how Clemson is ranked in the top 20 on offense and defense. The Tigers are 15th in total yards per game (503.6) and 10th in yards allowed (305.1).
“They’re good at everything they do,” he said.
But he didn’t want to compare Clemson with No. 2 Notre Dame, a 45-3 winner against Pitt last month.
The game will be Narduzzi’s third against Clemson, and the first two unfolded differently.
In 2016, Deshaun Watson threw for 580 of Clemson’s 630 yards while Pitt stuffed running back Wayne Gallman (18 carries, 36 yards). Two years later in the ACC championship game, freshman Lawrence completed only 12 of 24 passes for 118 yards. Etienne ran for 156 of Clemson’s 301 yards on the ground in a 42-10 victory.