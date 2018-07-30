Pennsylvania’s claimed unemployment rate has fallen to an “official” 4 percent.
That is hogwash.
“Unemployed” means “not having a job.”
But politicians want us to re-elect them.
Politicians say, “Look! Look! Unemployment is near 4 percent! That is functional full employment (because some people will always be getting jobs or losing jobs)! Re-elect me because I did it!”
In the real world, politicians do little with respect to how many jobs are available. They tinker with taxes. They spend tax money to subsidize certain businesses (run often enough by campaign contributors), thereby penalizing other businesses.
But consumer spending and consumer confidence, not the bloviating of politicians, has the most significant effect on the number of available jobs.
Right now, the functional Pennsylvania unemployment/underemployment rate is somewhere around 16 percent. That figure flows from the fairly accurate number of employed people (determined by who is paying payroll taxes or self-employment taxes), currently 6,363,000, according to the state labor department.
Pennsylvania has about 12.2 million people. Of those, 9,358,833 are between ages 18 and 65. We know this courtesy of the federal Census department.
Take away about 1.9 million people who are in prisons, in hospitals, on full-time disability ... who cannot work.
That leaves 7,374,668 people who could be working. Divide 7,374,668 by 6,363,000, and you get 15.8 percent, rounded up to 16 percent unemployment/underemployment.
Well, so what? The “official” unemployment rate for June of about 4 percent is better than the 6-7 percent of a few years ago, right? Hooray for Donald Trump, right? Hooray for incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf, who is seeking re-election this year, ri... Oops! Wolf is a Democrat. Mustn’t credit Democrats, not in this area! Tsk.
Anyhow, sift through the hogwash, and it does appear that more people are working now than were working a year ago. That gives the state and federal governments a tad bit more in tax money, too — so let’s watch them spend twice as much, just because they can.
The economy is not better. It is just a tad bit less bad than it used to be, Pennsylvania still has a $70 billion pension bubble, still has a $2 billion or so structural built-in annual state debt. The federal national debt has soared past $20 trillion — and is still increasing.
So the “good news” is really just “less bad” news.
Keep that in mind as the politicians, from Trump to Wolf and on down, claim credit.
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.