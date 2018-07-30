Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.