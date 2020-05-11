Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&