RIMERSBURG – An unpredictable and unprecedented school year for the Union High School Class of 2020 came to an end Monday evening, a few days later than first planned, but under clear, sunny skies outside at the school’s football stadium.
With chairs spaced out on the field, and a limited number of visitors spaced out in the stands, one of the smallest classes to graduate from Union, with 28 members, brought an end to the unusual school year.
High school principal Kris Glosser called it the “graduation ceremony that almost wasn’t,” as plans for the ceremony continued to change in the weeks and days leading up to the June 8 program.
Glosser described the Class of 2020 as the children born in the shadow of 9/11, who would graduate during a pandemic and after missing much of the final three months of the school year.
The guest speaker for the event, 1980 Union graduate Gloria Campbell Dunkle, now semi-retired after a successful career in the gift industry, centered her comments to the graduates around the one fact everyone can learn from this year:
“Let’s face it, life isn’t fair,” she said, noting that the lessons learned this year will help shape the graduates for years to come. “We’ve all had to be agile and adapt.”
Dunkle said that despite the challenges, every one of the Class of 2020 members has the same access to some of the most valuable tools available, all of which are free: perseverance, ambition, self discipline, confidence, character and more.
“Commit to making these qualities work for you,” she said, encouraging the graduates to “Blaze a path for yourself.”
Mckayla Deitz, valedictorian for the Class of 2020, reflected back on memories from the small group’s years in elementary and high school.
“Being a small class, I’m lucky to say I got to know each and every member of our class,” she said. “I know we all have a bright future ahead of us.”
She said that while the past few months have been difficult, she was grateful the graduation ceremony was able to be held.
“Although this year wasn’t what we expected at all, we did it,” she said.
Class salutatorian, Madison Mueller-Howell, said that the year had seemed to be a “perfectly average senior year” until it was cut short, causing the seniors to miss out on such things as concerts, the prom and more.
“We are not here to mourn the loss of what could have been,” she said, noting that the school year taught students to never take anything for granted. “We never know if we have tomorrow.”
To cap off the program, each student was called up individually to one of two tables, where they picked up their own diplomas, in keeping with social distancing.