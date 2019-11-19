RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who earned a place on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll list for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students on the Principal’s List have achieved grades of 93 percent or higher.
Students on the Honor Roll have achieved grades of 85 percent or higher.
GRADE SEVEN
Principal’s List
Owen Bish, Dominic Campbell, Quinn Grabinski-Potter, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint and Kya Wetzel.
Honor Roll
Crystal Austin, Aiden Barkefelt, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers, Brailagh Claypoole, Luke Davis, Christian Earley, Rebekah Horner, Sophia Milliron, Marissa Smith, Navaeh Smith, Emma Weaver and Lynnsica Zitzman.
GRADE EIGHT
Principal’s List
Cheyenne Dowling, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.
Honor Roll
Makenzie Barger, Hannah Buchanan, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Delaini Johnston and Ryan Yori.
GRADE NINE
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray and Georgia Palm.
Honor Roll
Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret, Tenlee Tustin-Myers and Kassidy Yori.
GRADE TEN
Principal’s List
Olivia Earley, Douglas Huffman, Dominika Logue, Benjamin Mason and Joseph Morrison.
Honor Roll
Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Grace Henry, Hailey Kriebel, Paige Myers, Mya Renning, Christian Rodgers, Carter Terwint, Aidan Troup, Zakk Walters and Raley Yori.
GRADE ELEVEN
Principal’s List
Paige DeHart and Brock Jordan.
Honor Roll
Caitlyn Buchanan, Zoe Conner, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Drew Davis, Zachary Flick, Melissa Goodman, Daniel Lamielle, Kevin McNaughton, Anna Renwick, Isaac Solida and Karter Vogle.
GRADE TWELVE
Principal’s List
Mckayla Deitz, Nora Mason and Madison Mueller-Howell.
Honor Roll
Erin Krannacker, Rosalyn Scheftic and Layton Stewart.