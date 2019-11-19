RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who earned a place on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll list for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students on the Principal’s List have achieved grades of 93 percent or higher.

Students on the Honor Roll have achieved grades of 85 percent or higher.

GRADE SEVEN

Principal’s List

Owen Bish, Dominic Campbell, Quinn Grabinski-Potter, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint and Kya Wetzel.

Honor Roll

Crystal Austin, Aiden Barkefelt, Shyann Chadwell, Mercedees Chambers, Brailagh Claypoole, Luke Davis, Christian Earley, Rebekah Horner, Sophia Milliron, Marissa Smith, Navaeh Smith, Emma Weaver and Lynnsica Zitzman.

GRADE EIGHT

Principal’s List

Cheyenne Dowling, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.

Honor Roll

Makenzie Barger, Hannah Buchanan, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Delaini Johnston and Ryan Yori.

GRADE NINE

Principal’s List

Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray and Georgia Palm.

Honor Roll

Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret, Tenlee Tustin-Myers and Kassidy Yori.

GRADE TEN

Principal’s List

Olivia Earley, Douglas Huffman, Dominika Logue, Benjamin Mason and Joseph Morrison.

Honor Roll

Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Grace Henry, Hailey Kriebel, Paige Myers, Mya Renning, Christian Rodgers, Carter Terwint, Aidan Troup, Zakk Walters and Raley Yori.

GRADE ELEVEN

Principal’s List

Paige DeHart and Brock Jordan.

Honor Roll

Caitlyn Buchanan, Zoe Conner, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Drew Davis, Zachary Flick, Melissa Goodman, Daniel Lamielle, Kevin McNaughton, Anna Renwick, Isaac Solida and Karter Vogle.

GRADE TWELVE

Principal’s List

Mckayla Deitz, Nora Mason and Madison Mueller-Howell.

Honor Roll

Erin Krannacker, Rosalyn Scheftic and Layton Stewart.

Recommended for you

Tags