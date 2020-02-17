RIMERSBURG – Union High School announces its principal’s list/honor roll list for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students must have grades of 93 percent or higher to achieve the principal’s list and grades of 85 percent or higher to achieve the honor roll.
SEVENTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Gage Jordan and Christian Salizzoni.
Honor Roll
Crystal Austin, Quintin Hornberger, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint, Emma Weaver and Kya Wetzel.
EIGHTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.
Honor Roll
Hannah Buchanan, Trey Fleming, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Dolton Hoover, Delaini Johnston, Ava Strauser and Ryan Yori.
NINTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray and Georgia Palm.
Honor Roll
Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel, Rebecca Solida, Hailey Theuret, Tenlee Tustin-Myers, Kennedy Vogle, Kassidy Yori and Kylie Yori.
TENTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Douglas Huffman, Dominika Logue and Carter Terwint.
Honor Roll
Mackenna Davis, Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Hannah Janis, Hailey Kriebel, Joseph Morrison, Aidan Troup and Raley Yori.
ELEVENTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Nicolas Caldwell, Zoe Conner, Paige DeHart, Melissa Goodman, Brock Jordan and Isaac Solida.
Honor Roll
Drew Davis, Zachery Flick, Zachery Hess, Daniel Lamielle, Carissa Rodgers and Karter Vogle.
TWELFTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Nora Mason.
Honor Roll
Mckayla Deitz, Erin Krannacker, Madison Mueller-Howell, Layton Stewart and Casandra Zitzman.