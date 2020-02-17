RIMERSBURG – Union High School announces its principal’s list/honor roll list for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students must have grades of 93 percent or higher to achieve the principal’s list and grades of 85 percent or higher to achieve the honor roll.

SEVENTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Gage Jordan and Christian Salizzoni.

Honor Roll

Crystal Austin, Quintin Hornberger, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough, Emerson Stevens, Owen Terwint, Emma Weaver and Kya Wetzel.

EIGHTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Aleia Troup and Magen Walzak.

Honor Roll

Hannah Buchanan, Trey Fleming, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Dolton Hoover, Delaini Johnston, Ava Strauser and Ryan Yori.

NINTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray and Georgia Palm.

Honor Roll

Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel, Rebecca Solida, Hailey Theuret, Tenlee Tustin-Myers, Kennedy Vogle, Kassidy Yori and Kylie Yori.

TENTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Douglas Huffman, Dominika Logue and Carter Terwint.

Honor Roll

Mackenna Davis, Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Hannah Janis, Hailey Kriebel, Joseph Morrison, Aidan Troup and Raley Yori.

ELEVENTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Nicolas Caldwell, Zoe Conner, Paige DeHart, Melissa Goodman, Brock Jordan and Isaac Solida.

Honor Roll

Drew Davis, Zachery Flick, Zachery Hess, Daniel Lamielle, Carissa Rodgers and Karter Vogle.

TWELFTH GRADE

Principal’s List

Nora Mason.

Honor Roll

Mckayla Deitz, Erin Krannacker, Madison Mueller-Howell, Layton Stewart and Casandra Zitzman.

Recommended for you

Tags