RIMERSBURG – Starting with the new school year in the fall, third grade students in the Union School District will attend Rimersburg Elementary School.
By a unanimous vote last week, Union School Board approved moving third grade classes from Sligo Elementary to the Rimersburg school.
Under the plan, Sligo will house kindergarten through second grade, while Rimersburg will house third through sixth grades.
After the meeting, elementary principal Tom Minick presented a fact sheet listing the reasons why he and third grade teachers recommended the change.
First, the third grade team said that third grade is the only grade currently at the Sligo school which operates on a 12-period schedule, causing difficulties coordinating with other grades.
Secondly, it was noted that while K-2 classes are self-contained, third through sixth grades utilize a team approach to teaching, with students moving among the classrooms for various subjects.
The third reason given is that third grade is the only grade at the Sligo school which takes the PSSA tests each year.
“While Rimersburg Elementary School teachers are receiving training and planning curriculum to best support our students with success on the PSSA, third grade is unable to collaborate with these other tested grade levels,” the fact sheet states.
Other reasons given include that the space is available at the Rimersburg building; the change will add 20 minutes of instructional time to each school day; the move will better align resources and teacher communication; and the possibility exists of having three physical educational classes during each six-day cycle for the Rimersburg students.
Union superintendent Jean McCleary also said that with the move, the district is looking at renting space in the Sligo building to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start for their Pre-K Counts program.
“In the event the board moves in that direction for next year, it will allow for the pre-K students to have a more conducive environment for learning as well as provide greater accessibility to our food service program for their breakfast and lunch meals,” McCleary said.
She further explained that having the pre-K class at the Sligo building would help ease those sunsets into kindergarten since they will already be familiar with the building, staff and routines.
“We are excited for this opportunity,” McCleary said. “The transition of grade three to Rimersburg Elementary will position Sligo Elementary for an early learning environment focused on primary levels of instruction.”
Other Business
• Union High School principal Mark Schlosser noted that about 25 students took part in last week’s national protest/memorial following the shooting in Parkland, Fla. He said the students “very respectfully” walked out of the school and stood around the flagpole for 17 minutes before returning to class.
• The board approved the resignation of district business manager John Stevens, effective April 29.
• A five-year contract for building and grounds manger Mark Brown was approved with a 2.6 percent per year pay increase through June 2023.
• Approval was given to contract with Moore Physical Therapy for athletic trainer services during the upcoming school year at a cost of $37,540.
• The following positions were approved: Lisa Hummel, band director, $4,910; Rob Heichel, first assistant band director, $1,906; John Zanot, second assistant band director, $1,090; and David Gibson, choir director, $1,865.
• The following sports-related positions were approved: Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,025; Terry McCullough, assistant athletic director, $1,620; David Louder, head strength and conditioning coach, $3,160; Heather Clover, assistant strength and conditional coach, $1,850; Corri Shumaker, assistant volleyball coach, $2,050; Jake Kosker, first assistant track coach, $1,800; Geri Montgomery and Amy Vasbinder, second assistant track coaches, $1,000 each.
