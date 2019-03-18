RIMERSBURG – A look at standardized test scores for Union elementary students started off last week’s community presentation, the fourth in a series of forums this school year held by elementary principal Tom Minick.
While Minick described the test results as “one snapshot of the whole picture” based on a 52-question exam, he said that while Union’s scores aren’t great, they are in line with, or better than, many similar school districts across the state.
Minick created a chart showing Union’s elementary test scores for grades 3-6 and how they rank with the other school districts in the state that receive the most in state funding, as well as how Union ranks with other similar-sized rural school districts.
As for the schools that receive the most state funding, Union scored 40.5 percent advanced and proficient in math and 55.7 percent in English and Language Arts (ELA). By comparison, of the other Top 10 schools in state funding, only one (South Side Area) scored better in math (55.9 percent), while three (Harmony, Purchase Line and Penns Manor Area) scored better in ELA (75 percent, 57.7 percent and 57 percent, respectively).
Minick also compared Union’s test scores with a long list of rural school districts, demonstrating a mixed bag when it came to scores. For instance, small Oswayo Valley School District in Potter County scored 72 percent in math and 69.5 percent in ELA, while North Clarion School District scored 52.1 percent in math and 69.5 percent in ELA. Minck said that Union ranked a combined 18th of the 23 schools on the list.
“They’re dealing with the same tax base, same loss of jobs,” he said of many of the areas that the similar school districts are located.
“We have some work for improvement,” he added, noting that while some see the test scores as failure for Union, when other measuring tools are used, Minick said Union’s students “are progressing, the kids are learning.”
Minick said he plans to reach out to some of the schools that have scored well in recent years to see what they are doing differently.
The talk of school rankings led into Minick’s presentation about his hopes for bringing some of the elements of Mass Customized Learning into Union elementary classrooms.
The more individualized approach, Minick said, would give students and teachers more options for meeting the specific needs of each child.
“I would like to see us have different options,” he said, noting that MCL gives teachers the ability to see what fits for each student in order to meet their goals.
Minick said it was important to show the staff, as well as the community, that the world is changing fast, and changes need to be made in the classroom as well. He said that the changes won’t happen overnight, but in time with the proper professional development for the staff.
Under the MCL approach, Minick said, students will feel more confident working at their own level. He said that while the approach allows students to move up or down to work with students older or younger than them, he doesn’t envision a scenario where a kindergarten student would be side-by-side with a sixth-grader. Instead, he said most students are only a few months off age-wise when it comes to their learning.
Minick said the eyes of teachers, parents and students were opened when Union began using a new series of math books recently. Although the district is using the same standards as it did five years ago, the new math series “ramped up everything” by a grade level.
“Wow, it is challenging,” Minick said. “We purchased the new math series and it was like a hurricane came through.”
He said the new series is proof that lessons must be customized for each student, or else teachers risk losing the kids.
Minick also said another tool the district needs to further delve into the MCL approach is a new data-collection system to better track student progress. With the “Empower” software, Minick said schools can better follow the progression of a student, and the students themselves can see what they need to do, step by step, to meet goals.
The new program, Minick said, would give teachers more time to help the students.
Minick said the district will also need people to collect and “mine” the data, so that teachers don’t have to give up time with students to do it themselves.
As the planning moves forward, Minick said he plans to keep researching new possibilities, and to keep communicating his ideas with the staff and community.
