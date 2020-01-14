RIMERSBURG – Union School District is conducting a survey to determine the number of children eligible to enter kindergarten at Sligo Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year.
To enroll in kindergarten, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 2, 2020.
For a child to enter first grade, he/she must be 6 years of age before the first day of September.
A Parent Orientation meeting will be held on March 24, at 6 p.m. for parents and guardians at the Sligo Elementary School. The session will be an exchange of information between school and home. Parents will have an opportunity to meet the principal, school nurse, kindergarten teachers, school psychologist, food service director and transportation director. Parents may also schedule an appointment for the screening process which will occur on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17.
If a child is currently in kindergarten, registration for first grade is unnecessary.
All immunizations must be up to date.
For more information or to obtain a survey form, contact Union School District Enrollment Office at (814) 473-3121 ext. 1161.