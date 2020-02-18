RIMERSBURG – Union School District will hold a Comprehensive Planning Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the high school.
Union superintendent John Kimmel said that the meeting will allow parents and community members the opportunity to give input in the planning process.
“On a cyclical basis, school districts go through the process of building their plan for submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” Kimmel explained. “The plan includes the identification of district structure, stakeholder groups, current performance, etc. Using the planning tool, we identify areas of strength as well as areas in which the district needs to grow. Many times, school districts find themselves in a situation where building the plan takes significant time, and the building process pulls resources from other essential functions. Including multiple stakeholder groups can be difficult due to coordination of schedules. Therefore, it is usually small groups of employees who complete the plan with limited input from those outside of the organization.”
Kimmel said it is the district’s goal to reach beyond the small group of district employees to develop the plan.
“It is our goal to include parents and community members, as they often have a unique perspective of the school, community, and the needs of both,” he said. “Rather than hand picking individuals with whom the school often interacts for inclusion in the process, I felt that everyone should have equal opportunity to participate.
“Unfortunately, through social media outlets, we often only see postings which can at times be critical of schools and their operations,” Kimmel continued. “By giving a venue for participation, those individuals who freely verbalize their analysis of operations now have the opportunity to provide some of their solutions to the leaders of their school district.”
The superintendent said he looks forward to hearing from parents and community members, and hopes “we can have some truly beneficial conversation surrounding academics, positive teaching practices, and how we can best serve our students and community.”
The comprehensive plan will help guide the district over a three-year period, looking mainly at academics and core tested subject areas.
“Our comprehensive planning meeting will serve two purposes,” he said. “The first is to communicate how the process works, district data and performance, possible plans to address areas of need, etc. The second benefit is for community members to help with prioritization of what should be addressed and sharing of ideas as to how we may best address those areas.
“This is the first time we will be inviting parents and community members to participate, so it will be a learning process for us as well,” Kimmel added. “Fortunately, we all have the same goals in mind and are willing to work collaboratively as a community to best serve our students/children.”