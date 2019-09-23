RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials hope to have a preliminary decision next month on which, if any elementary school, they plan to close before the start of the next school year.
At their meeting on Sept. 19, the school board learned about the timeline for making the decision during a brief presentation by superintendent John Kimmel, who said a building closure document would be shared with the school directors so that they can review the information gathered so far and offer their input on the matter.
Kimmel explained that three options remain on the table, and information is being gathered about each of the following scenarios:
1. Keep everything the same and continue to operate three school buildings (Union High School and Rimersburg Elementary School in Rimersburg, and Sligo Elementary School in Sligo).
2. Close Rimersburg Elementary School.
3. Close Sligo Elementary School.
Kimmel did give some early information that he has gathered, including a look at bus transportation costs associated with each scenario. He explained that differences and busing costs would be very similar regardless of the route, with only around a $4,000 per year difference.
Kimmel also explained that the Sligo school is larger, offering 4,000 more square feet than the Rimersburg school, and up to 20 classroom spaces versus 17 in Rimersburg.
“We’re comparing those things and losing at the viable options,” he said.
If the district decides to close Sligo and keep Rimersburg Elementary open, Kimmel said both fifth and sixth grades would need to move to the high school. If the Sligo school is kept open, he said, only sixth grade would need to shift to the high school.
“We’re looking for cost savings; we’re looking for efficiency,” he said.
He asked the board to come to a consensus at the group’s meeting on Oct. 17 so that there would be time to hold a public meeting regarding the decision before the district’s school closure paperwork needed to be turned in to the state in March.
After the meeting last week, Kimmel explained that one disadvantage to closing Sligo Elementary would be that it would create a larger gap in the time some students are on the bus each day.
He also explained that with one or two grades moving to the high school, he envisions transitioning part of the school into a middle school or junior high model. For instance, if sixth grade moves to the high school, grades 6-8 would be grouped more together, even though the sixth grade teachers would move to the high school as well.
“We’re really hoping to get a decision in October so we know which direction to go,” he said, noting that the decision in October will not be a “final decision” but a starting point for discussion.
He noted that the district has looked into the matter of closing a school three times in recent years, with no action the first two times.
Cheerfest Rejected
Although the school closure issue didn’t prompt any comments from the school board members or the public in attendance at the meeting, the same could not be said for a decision the board rendered regarding a planned Cheerfest event at the high school.
In a 4-4 vote, which failed due to the tie, the board opted not to allow the high school to be used for the Cheerfest being organized for Oct. 27 by the East Brady Youth Cheerleading Association.
The event, scheduled for a Sunday, usually alternates between being sponsored by the Union and East Brady cheerleading groups. Those close to the matter explained that this year, instead of the East Brady group hosting the event at the community center in their community, they requested to have it at Union High School.
Board member Steve Wiencek voiced his concern about asking district employees to work on a Sunday. The application for the event stated that it would be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Officials noted that enough custodians had agreed to work on the date, and they also explained that the East Brady group would pay for all costs associated with the event.
After the event’s approval failed in the tie vote, members from the public spoke out against the board’s decision.
“You’ll have a lot of disappointed girls,” resident Tressa Smith said of the event, which raises a considerable amount of money for the cheerleading group and involves far more cheerleaders than just those from Union and East Brady.
Bethany Ackerman, who is involved with the youth cheerleading, said the girls look forward to the event every year. She explained that it is held on a Sunday every year because the girls cheer at football games on Saturdays during the season.
Board president Terry Rush — who voted against the Cheerfest application along with members Wiencek, Brade Guntrum and Jeff Shirey — said his problem was with holding the event on a Sunday morning. Ackerman said that only set-up for the event takes place in the morning, and that the festival doesn’t start until 2 p.m. She suggested that they could set up the night before if allowed.
“These are important things for our children,” Ackerman said. “I think that is absolutely crazy. I would hate to see it not happening.”
Wiencek asked if the event could be held on a Saturday after the football season was over. Ackerman said she would look into the matter, but that the Sunday date had never before been denied.
Other Business
• The board held a moment of silence in memory of longtime district solicitor Ralph L.S. Montana, who died earlier in the week. Members later agreed to advertise for a new solicitor.
• The resignation of high school volleyball coach Diana Thorpe was accepted effective Sept. 17, and Corri Shumaker was named the new head volleyball coach for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
• The board approved to stock the school nurse offices with EPI-Pens at a cost not to exceed $2,000.
• The resignation of part-time custodian Vicky Kimmel was approved, effective Sept. 30.
• Nicole Claypoole was hired as prom advisor at a salary of $1,128, and Nick Rimer was hired as yearbook advisor at a salary of $1,070.
• Brooke Kriebel was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Sligo Elementary starting Oct. 29.