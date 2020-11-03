RIMERSBURG – The Union High School Student Council will host the annual Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Doughnuts and coffee will be provided to veterans from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The Veterans Day assembly will be held in the high school gym starting starting at 9:30 a.m. for veterans and community members. Capacity is limited to 145 people in the gym. Until capacity is reached, all veterans will be welcomed and community presence will be limited based on the remaining capacity for the room.
The program is intended to be live streamed to the community and the classrooms in the building.
Due to the constantly changing conditions, veterans and community members are encouraged to look at the district’s web page and Facebook feed for updates.