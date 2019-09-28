DuBOIS — The Community Blood Bank is hosting an upcoming blood drive at Treasure Lake Church. This drive is particularly special because the Community Blood Bank is the sole provider of blood products to the local hospital. The Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood provider to the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system, including Penn Highlands DuBois.
All the blood collected with the Community Blood Bank goes right back into the local community.
With every donation, all donors earn points. Those points can be cashed in for Community Blood Bank merchandise and gift cards on our online Point Store. The Point Store can be accessed through the donor portal on www.fourhearts.org.
A blood drive will be held at the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. The church is located at 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois, PA 15801.
Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are also available.
“Blood usage at the Community Blood Bank’s partner hospitals has recently seen an increase,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We are currently seeing very low levels of inventory for blood types O-, O+ and A-. You never know when an accident or illness may occur. We are encouraging everyone to come out and donate blood to help make sure the blood is ready and available when it is needed.”
One must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.