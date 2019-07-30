COOKSBURG — Following are upcoming programs slated to be held at Cook Forest State Park.
Friday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. — ‘Canoe & Kayak Fishing the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River: Cooksburg-Gravel Lick’
Come celebrate the Clarion River’s recent River of the Year designation at Cook Forest State Park who will be conducting a 4-mile guided interpretive fishing program for experienced canoeists & kayakers only. Smallmouth bass, trout, and walleye are often caught along this stretch of river if one is patient and using the right rig. We will begin promptly at the old Park Office. Remember to bring your fishing poles, license, and proper river footwear: flip-flops are bad, old ratty sneakers are good. Cost is $30/boat with check or money order made out to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’. Lunch, as well as all canoeing & kayaking gear provided. Participants must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 no later than today, July 31. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Space is limited. (5 hrs)
Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. — ‘Nature Walk’
Children and their families are invited to join park intern, Alicia Shawley, and meet at the Ridge Camp Playground to take a short interpretive hike through the forest near Ridge Trail. Frequent stops and varying activities will be scheduled to allow children to use their senses and to make observations of the world that surrounds them. Parking is available in the Extra Car Parking Area next to site 15. (1 hr)
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-9 at 9 a.m. –5 p.m. — ‘River Ecology Educator Workshop’
This workshop will emphasize hands-on investigative activities related to the physical, chemical, and biological aspects of a river. Both days are heavily involved in collecting data in the field. Day 1 will consist of land based activities venturing into the river. Day 2 activities will be from canoe as we paddle to various study sites along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Prior canoeing experience will be helpful.
Be prepared to be in the river being wet and muddy ALL day. Proper river footwear a must. Participants must be able to traverse slippery footing conditions and possibly steep river banks. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mask & snorkel, but we will have some sets on hand. A sturdy river “walking stick” may prove to be useful. Please pack a lunch, refreshments provided. Program begins promptly at the new Park Office.
Participants will receive a Pennsylvania Water Atlas, a copy of Wading for Bugs: Exploring Streams with the Experts and Pennsylvania State Park’s Watershed Education curriculum, as well as have the option to earn 15.5 ACT 48 hours. Cost is $75/participant paid in advance by today, July 31, 2019, as a check or money order made out to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’. Please call Dale Luthringer at (814)744-8407 to register.
Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. — ‘Wilderness Survival: Primitive Fire Building & Meal Preparation’
Dust off your ferrule rods and meet us at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom to learn various fire starting techniques. We will then prepare our lunch and car-pool to the Black Bear Trail area to use our new found fire starting skills to cook our meal. All participants will receive a ‘Fire N’ Five’ fire starting kit and food for their meals. Ask past participants, we do not skimp on food! Please contact the Park Office at (814)744-8407 to register. Cost is $25 due by Aug. 22 with check or money order made out to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’ and sent to Cook Forest State Park, P.O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217 with ATTN: Wilderness Survival. Participation will be limited to 20 people. Registration fee will be withheld for cancellations after registration deadline. (5 hrs)