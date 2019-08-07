CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that bridge repair work will be extended for a Route 3004 (Sylvis Road) bridge in Burnside Township. PennDOT expects to finish work on August 16 but needs to extend the closure time frame through Friday, August 30 to allow proper curing of the concrete. The bridge is currently closed, and an official detour remains in place.
The official detour directs drivers to Route 219, Route 3014 (Harmony Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road/Bethlehem Hill Road). Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
The bridge spans Beaver Run between Route 219 and Shepard Lane is currently weight restricted at 16-ton for single vehicles and 25-ton for combination vehicles. Repairing the bridge will remove the weight restrictions and improve the condition of the bridge from poor to good.
The box-beam bridge is 31-feet long, was built in 1937, and carries an average of 410 vehicles each day.
Overall work includes concrete curb and parapet repair, masonry repointing, concrete deck repair, and steel beam repairs/replacements. All repair work will be performed by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance employees. Work began on July 8.
