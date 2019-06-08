CLEARFIELD — In March, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) closed a bridge on Presquisle Street (Route 2020) in Chester Hill, near Philipsburg. PennDOT had been preparing to perform repairs on the bridge when detailed inspection made it necessary to close it.
Since the closure, PennDOT has been performing analysis of the bridge materials to determine the best course of action moving forward. As analysis continues, the bridge remains closed in the interest of public safety. PennDOT will issue an update on the status of the bridge when plans become more definite.
In the meantime, drivers are reminded that an official detour around the closure is in place. The detour uses McGuirk Street, Walton Street (Route 53), and Water Street. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes.
The sidewalks on the bridge have been removed and no pedestrian traffic is permitted to cross the bridge. An official pedestrian detour using Railroad Street, Maple Street, and Water Street is in place.
PennDOT thanks area drivers and pedestrians for the patience during this closure and detours.
Please use caution on detour routes and obey speed limits and detours signs.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting . 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.