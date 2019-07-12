DuBOIS –Runs were certainly plentiful for Upper Moreland as it advanced to the winner’s bracket finals of the 2019 Pennsylvania Senior League state tournament with a 13-8 victory over Hollidaysburg Thursday evening.
Upper Moreland scored at least a pair of runs in every inning but two, pounding out 13 hits in the win.
Kevin Davis Jr., Connor English and Charles Jones all had three hits each for Upper Moreland. Two of Davis Jr.’s hits went for doubles while Jared Meehl also had a two-bagger.
Connor English picked up the victory in relief allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking none in four innings.
Landon Perry and Rocco Grassi each had three hits for Hollidaysburg. Perry doubled and tripled while Tyler Faber also doubled. Caleb Jandora also drove in three for Hollidaysburg.
Grassi suffered the loss.
Neither team had difficulty scoring as the game was tied three times through four innings, including the last at 8-8.
However, Upper Moreland kept pushing runs across the plate, scoring five more times over the final three innings.
Upper Moreland will now advance to play Elk/McKean in the winner’s bracket finals this evening while Hollidaysburg will take on Hanover in an elimination game.
In Thursday’s elimination games:
Montoursville 12,
Octorara 8
Montoursville outlasted the rain and Octorara to avoid elimination with a wild 12-8, come-from-behind victory over Octorara.
Montoursville trailed by a pair heading into the bottom of the sixth but erupted for six runs to overcome the deficit and take the lead for good.
That despite a nearly two-hour rain delay.
Caleb Moser, who led Montoursville with three hits, delivered the big hit in the frame with a bases-loaded double. Moser went 3-for-4 in the game with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Cogan Metzger also had two hits, including a double, with five RBIs.
Nick Reeder got the victory in relief, allowing no runs on just one hit with one strikeout.
Zane Wolownik had three hits to lead Octorara while Weston Stoltzfus added two.
Montoursville will now face Elk/McKean or Pennridge in an elimination game today.
Hanover 4, Oil Valley 1
Hanover put together a solid game at the plate and in the field to earn a 4-1 victory over Oil Valley.
Hanover got all its runs early as it put up a run in the first and three more in the second.
Oil City’s only run came in the top of the sixth.
Todd Kolbicka Jr. led Hanover at the plate going 3-for-3 while Ashton Schiel finished with a pair of hits. Nate Jaslar (triple) had the only extra-base hit of the game.
Nate Bell had a pair of singles to lead Oil Valley.
Gavin Isopi started and got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits while walking four and striking out two in just under six innings of work.
Dyllon Cole came on in relief with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning to get the save.
Hanover will now face Hollidaysburg in an elimination game.