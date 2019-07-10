DuBOIS — A big day at the plate helped Upper Moreland to a 10-0, six-inning victory over Octorara in the opening round of the 2019 Pennsylvania State Senior League tournament Wednesday.
Upper Moreland (1-0) belted out nine hits, including a pair of doubles, off a trio of Octorara (0-1) pitchers in the win.
Upper Moreland was led by Connor English and Josh Henderson who each had two hits each. English went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while Henderson was 2-for-2 with a double while scoring twice and driving in one.
Greg Wiley picked up the win in the abbreviated contest allowing no runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three in just under four innings of work.
Octorara finished with five hits, all of them singles.
Kyle Stauffer started the game and suffered the loss.
Upper Moreland got on the board quickly, scoring four runs in the second thanks, in part, to English’s two-run double.
It then followed that up with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and another in the sixth to ultimately end the game early.
Upper Moreland will now advance to play Hollidaysburg this afternoon at 5 p.m.
In the other first round games:
Hollidaysburg 7,
Montoursville 2
Hollidaysburg used a couple of quick runs to build an early lead then matched Montoursville the rest of the way to score a 7-2 victory in the opening game of the tournament.
Hollidaysburg put three runs on the board with two outs in the first thanks to a Montoursville error then added two more in the third to open up a 5-0 lead.
While Montoursville got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk from Heath Jones and an RBI single by Cogan Metzger but failed to get any more across as it left the bases loaded.
Hollidaysburg then got those runs back in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Caleb Jandora led Hollidaysburg at the plate going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also got the win in relief, allowing just two hits while walking three in two scoreless innings of work.
Montoursville will now face Octorara in an elimination game at 11 a.m. while Hollidaysburg will play Upper Moreland at 5 p.m.
Pennridge 11,
Hanover 7
Pennridge was able to find enough pitching to outlast Hanover, 11-7, in a game that featured 10 players take the mound.
Pennridge took an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single and a pair of bases-loaded walks but Hanover answered with four unearned runs courtesy of a pair of errors to take a 4-3 lead.
However, Pennridge took advantage of a couple of errors and some RBI singles to cross the plate five times in the third to open up an 8-4 lead then added three more in the fourth to break things open at 11-4.
While Hanover was able to put up three unanswered runs over the final three innings, it wasn’t enough as Pennridge held on for the victory.
Nate Manuola led the way for Pennridge at the plate going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored while Anthony Benamati was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Manuola also picked up the win in relief.
Dyllon Cole doubled and drove in two runs for Hanover.
Hanover will now take on Oil Valley in an elimination game at 2 p.m. this afternoon while Pennridge will face Elk-McKean in a winner’s bracket game at 8 p.m.