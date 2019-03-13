Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.