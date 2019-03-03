Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&