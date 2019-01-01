Today

Cloudy skies. Colder. High 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.