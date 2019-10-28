WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that U.S. forces are being repositioned to secure oil fields in eastern Syria following the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Esper said the U.S. would continue moving to secure the forces until it is assured that Islamic State cannot gain access to them. The defense secretary and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the mission includes denying Syrian and Russian forces access to the fields.
But Milley said the fundamental purpose is to deny Islamic State access to the oil fields.
“We don’t want them to resurge. They get a lot of their revenues from that,” he said.
Esper said U.S. forces had not faced any challenges from Russian or Syrian forces to the repositioning.
Esper previously said the U.S. may leave some forces in Syria to make sure the oil fields don’t fall into the hands of a resurgent Islamic State. He reiterated Monday that President Donald Trump still intends to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria.
Milley and Esper spoke at a news conference to reveal additional details of the raid in which al-Baghdadi died.
Trump announced Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed by soldiers with U.S. military special operations. He died after detonating a suicide vest while being chased in a tunnel by commandos in northwest Syria. Three children died with him.
Al-Baghdadi’s remains were identified using DNA and then disposed of according to the rules of war, Milley said, declining to confirm news reports that the remains had been buried at sea.
Milley also said the operation was “U.S.-only” and that no U.S. personnel were lost.
Esper praised the U.S. forces who carried out the raid and said it was the culmination of a multiyear, interagency effort to find and kill al-Baghdadi.
“Baghdadi and the thugs who follow him were responsible for some of the most brutal atrocities of our time,” Esper said. “His death marks a devastating blow for the remnants of (Islamic State) who are now deprived of their inspirational leader following the destruction of their physical caliphate earlier this year.”
Milley also said two adult males who were captured at the compound are alive and in U.S. custody in a secure facility.
The officials said video and photos of al-Baghdadi’s final moments would be released after a thorough declassification process. Trump said earlier that he might release parts of a video.
“We may take certain parts of it and release it,” he said before leaving to address an annual conference of the International Association of the Chiefs of Police.
Speaking later in Chicago, where the conference was taking place, Trump told the association that al-Baghdadi was “a sick and depraved man.” To laughter, he said, “He’s as dead a doornail and he didn’t die bravely, I can tell you that.”
Al-Baghdadi, who had been in hiding for five years, should have been killed years ago under one of his predecessors, Trump added.