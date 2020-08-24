“Libraries are reservoirs of strength, grace and wit, reminders of order, calm and continuity, lakes of mental energy, neither warm nor cold, light nor dark... In any library in the world, I am at home, unselfconscious, still and absorbed.”
—Germaine Greer
Giant Friends of the Library Used Book Sale — Friday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Friends of the Library are holding a book sale in our Secret Garden Book Store (located upstairs in the library). The back door will be open for easy access. All proceeds benefit children’s programming at the library. All books, usually $1 per bag, will only be 50 cents per bag! Come down and grab some great deals!
The Friends of the Library Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month (with the exception of December) and discusses activities, events, fundraisers and advocacy. If you are looking for a great way to get involved in your community, support literacy and life-long learning which strengthens society on every level, this is a great way to accomplish that goal. There are no fees to join, no long-term commitments, just a great group of people supporting a great cause. The majority of their proceeds go toward funding the children’s programming at the library, with other projects and programs such as author talks and writing workshops occasionally being sponsored by them as well.
Critter Club Story Time — Many of you are curious about the return of our fall children’s programming and what that is going to look like, just as the schools across the nation have been grappling with how to put together their fall semesters.
At Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, we have decided to continue in the same vein that we have been going with Summer Reading this year, and that is to continue with a mostly virtual-based program. Due to the design of our building and the rules and regulations around social distancing, building and program capacity, etc., we are limited on what we can safely offer at this time, and we feel that this is the best option to effectively and efficiently continue to offer quality programming to participants.
During the Summer Reading program this year, packets of materials and supplies for activities and crafts were put together for each child to pick up, and supplementary virtual content was provided online to accompany those materials. More details on just how our Critter Club Story Time will unfold will be forthcoming in the upcoming weeks, so keep checking back here in the column and on our Facebook and the new Eccles-Lesher blog at eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com/.
“A well-ordered library and a well-ordered mind are gratification for yourself alone if your third enthusiasm is not a spontaneous delight in people.”
— Althea Warren (1886–1958), “The Satisfactions of Librarianship,” a talk given at a staff meeting of the Los Angeles County Public Library, March 12, 1947
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. featuring “Code Name Verity” by Elizabeth Wein.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com: The beloved New York Times bestseller, a “fiendishly plotted” (New York Times) “heart-in-your mouth adventure” (Washington Post), that “will take wing and soar into your heart” (Laurie Halse Anderson). Oct. 11, 1943 — A British spy plane crashes in Nazi-occupied France. Its pilot and passenger are best friends. One of the girls has a chance at survival. The other has lost the game before it’s barely begun. When “Verity” is arrested by the Gestapo, she’s sure she doesn’t stand a chance. As a secret agent captured in enemy territory, she’s living a spy’s worst nightmare. Her Nazi interrogators give her a simple choice: reveal her mission or face a grisly execution. As she intricately weaves her confession, Verity uncovers her past, how she became friends with the pilot Maddie, and why she left Maddie in the wrecked fuselage of their plane. On each new scrap of paper, Verity battles for her life, confronting her views on courage, failure and her desperate hope to make it home. But will trading her secrets be enough to save her from the enemy?
A universally acclaimed Michael L. Printz Award Honor book, “Code Name Verity” is a visceral read of danger, resolve, and survival that shows just how far true friends will go to save each other.
Our book discussion group tries to incorporate all genres of fiction within the young-adult collection, and so far we have only briefly touched on historical fiction once. This novel, first published in 2012, received critical acclaim and several awards in 2013. We will see how well it holds up under our scrutiny on Sept. 24! Join us for pizza, refreshments and a riveting discussion!
Clarion County Library System’s Great Cash Raffle — Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. We are doing another cash raffle this year! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County Libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Clarion Free Library at 1 p.m. We will also stream it on CCLS’s Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
2020 has been a year of immense change and unprecedented uncertainty. All facets of our society have seen massive alterations and libraries are no different. In order to meet some of the new challenges we face, we have worked hard to create a digital landscape that will help us navigate the more virtual world the novel coronavirus has steered us into as we attempt to keep each other safe through social distancing, periods of quarantine and isolation.
The internet has helped us overcome many of the barriers that in previous generations would have been impossible, and we are incredibly grateful for the technology we have today. Throughout the shutdown, the library was still able to provide service through our electronic e-reader service, OverDrive and its equally efficient and user-friendly app, Libby.
I’ve already touched on our Summer Reading hybrid program, and we also worked to bring you curbside service during the Governor’s process of easing us back into the various colored phases of reopening the state. One of the other tools we have begun incorporating into our process and I have mentioned more and more frequently is the new library blog where you will begin to see even more features in the coming weeks — things such as the new Friends of the Library Member Highlights, where once a month we will be recognizing our Friends of the Library group with a little bit about each of the members.
There are also Linda’s Book Reviews — a new weekly blog feature in which our Circulation Clerk, Linda Bowser, highlights a new book each Monday. Linda is an avid reader of everything from James Patterson to Elin Hilderbrand, to Sarah J. Maas to Jennifer L. Armentrout. She covers older classics to newer reads that are sure to become instant favorites, to be sure to check out her latest posts to see what’s good!
Here at the Library is a new feature that takes a look at some of the things you can find right here around the library. The first post is up and active and shows you a step-by-step guide (with pictures!) to how to make a delicious apple muffin recipe from one of the cookbooks we have available for check-out. And coming soon, Staff Picks, which will showcase books each of the staff at the library have selected each month to share.
“Librarians are generals in the war on ignorance.”
— Author Unknown
“There are 70 million books in American libraries, but the one I want to read is always out.”
— Tom Masson
The library is also taking book donations again at this time! We do not accept any longer the following: VHS tapes, encyclopedia sets, Reader’s Digest condensed novels, any materials that are damaged by mold, mildew, etc. All other donations go toward supporting the Friends of the Library Secret Garden Book Store, located on the second floor of the library. The store is open and selling books for $1 per bag. All materials that are donated are quarantined for the recommended 72-hour period before being placed in the store. The Secret Garden Book Store hours are the same as the library’s operating hours, which will continue to be the following until further notice:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.