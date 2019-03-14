CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered a new potential contributor to age-related hearing loss, a finding that could eventually help doctors identify people at risk.
The auditory receptors of the inner ear, called hair cells, pick up sounds using a vibration-sensing antenna called the hair bundle. While much research into hearing loss has focused on the hair bundle, UVA’s discovery spotlights the foundations those antennas stand on. The finding suggests that genetic predisposition can cause this “cuticular plate,” as the foundation is known, to weaken over time. “We find that it [the cuticular plate] is important for the ability of the hair cells to detect sound but also for the overall vibrations that happen in the cochlea,” said UVA researcher Jung-Bum Shin, PhD. “Defects in this cuticular plate appear to lead to progressive hearing loss.”
Pioneering Exploration
Shin, of UVA’s Department of Neuroscience, is one of the earliest explorers of the molecular composition of the cuticular plate. Until now, he said, scientists have largely lacked the tools to probe its workings. Shin and his team, however, found an innovative way to investigate what he called “the mechanical foundation on which the skyscrapers of the hair bundles are sitting.”
By identifying a protein particular to the cuticular plate, the team determined that the gene Lmo7 is vital for the plate’s long-term stability in mice. When the researchers blocked the gene’s effects, the mice gradually developed age-related hearing loss. Without the Lmo7 protein, “the structure of the plate is not as strong as it should be,” Shin said. “At some point, the system notices, leading to deterioration of overall function.”
The study was conducted in mice, but Lmo7 is preserved in all vertebrates, which suggests that mutations in Lmo7 could lead to age-related hearing loss in humans. Other genes may also play a role, Shin suspects, as do many other factors. He noted that age-related hearing loss is a complicated condition because there are many contributors, from well-known ones such as exposure to loud noise to lesser-known ones such as consumption of certain drugs.
