RIMERSBURG – A three-day Vacation Bible School will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg.

The closing program will be Sunday morning, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

The theme is “Lessons from the Shepherd.”

Jessica Bickel will be the Vacation Bible School director.

For more information or transportation, call the Rev. Mark Deeter at (814) 473-3049.

