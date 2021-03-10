KITTANNING – After languishing for more than three weeks without a COVID-19 vaccine being shipped into Armstrong County, officials said last week that the vaccinations were set to resume.
“We have made some progress with the Department of Heath and the Governor’s office,” Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian said at the commissioners’ meeting on March 4. “We should see those allotments rolling in later this week.”
Two weeks earlier, the commissioners had met with ACMH Hospital and Klingensmith’s Drug Store officials regarding a multi-week drought in which the county inexplicably received no coronavirus vaccines from the state, while surrounding counties continued to vaccinate residents.
But last week, Fabian and fellow commissioners Don Myers and Jason Renshaw seemed much more upbeat, noting that while the state overall had seen a shortage of the Moderna vaccine which Armstrong County providers relied on entirely, changes at both ACMH and Klingensmith’s now allow them to receive both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“Pfizer is more available,” Fabian said, adding that the county’s facilities had invested in new freezers that would allow them to store the Pfizer vaccine. “Hopefully it will be on a consistent basis.”
Myers said that part of the issue of no vaccines for the county was a matter of communication breakdowns.
“They did offer an apology from the Department of Health,” he said, noting that the county made the state aware that Armstrong providers were ready and waiting vaccines. “Our providers are capable of administering [any vaccine].”
In related news, Fabian said that as seven Western Pennsylvania counties discuss forming a regional health department, Armstrong County has also been looking into the matter as well.
Fabian said that just because Armstrong County’s name has not been mentioned, doesn’t mean the county hasn’t been in the mix.
According to news reports, Beaver, Westmoreland, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington and Greene counties have discussed forming the regional health department.
Fabian said that the big question is once the pandemic is over, will a regional health department be necessary or cost effective?
“Is the cost worth it?” he asked.
Noting the county’s other regional projects and agreements, Fabian said, “This is something we’re aware of, and we have open lines of communication with other counties. We’re proceeding with caution.”
Myers said that since the commissioners’ decisions lead to spending taxpayer money, they do not want to rush into anything.
“We take spending those dollars very seriously,” he said.
Fabian said other ideas, such as a regional doctor who can act as a point of reference for multiple counties, may be a better idea.
“[The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania] studied this in the last year and recommended that it wasn’t cost effective,” Fabian said of regional health departments. “But it doesn’t mean we are not in the conversation.”
Rental Assistance Coming To County
Officials last week said the county is in line to receive more than $4 million to aid home renters in the county.
Jeffrey Boarts, director of emergency housing services for Armstrong County Community Action, told the commissioners that based on projections, the $4,257,640 that the county is set to receive could aid as many as 550 county residents who rent their homes and who find themselves in need of help during the pandemic.
The funding, designed to help prevent people from becoming homeless, will come through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Boarts said the funds will be an “instant uplift” for tenants and landlords alike.
“We are hoping to do as much as we can,” he said. “We know there’s a tremendous need right now.”
He explained that the funds will help cover up to 12 months of back and future rent, as well as internet services for those who are eligible.
Boarts said that details on the application process will be announced once the program takes shape.