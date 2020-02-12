DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.