CLARION – Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number — (814) 297-7820 — designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available.
The phone line — designed for community members in the current eligible group, who either have limited or no access to the internet or are otherwise unable to navigate the website — is not intended to answer general questions about the vaccine or to confirm appointments scheduled through the website.
Only callers that are currently eligible will receive a return call to schedule appointments when vaccine is available.