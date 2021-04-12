Democratic governors railed against former President Donald Trump for what they claimed was a lack of leadership because Trump didn’t push federal COVID regulations.
Instead, Trump focused on the straight-line path to a solution: the development of a vaccine, mass vaccination, and ultimately the suppression of the disease’s impact via mass immunity.
So now here we are in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s administration, and now vaccines from three manufacturers – Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – continue to roll out as each of the pharma companies scales and states improve their distribution practices. And very soon all Americans older than 16 will be eligible to be vaccinated. Little to no ink will be spilled by Big Media correcting stories that ridiculed Trump’s prediction last year of today’s reality.
The slog through the final phase of COVID-19 feels as is if the end is upon us. Deaths from the virus – the most meaningful statistic in a pandemic – have fallen precipitously.
But most state politicians continue to involve themselves wherever they can. The latest example of this is in the call from some governors and legislatures to implement vaccine passports.
First, it’s not clear that vaccine passports are necessary. Immunizations increase daily. Biden, in his first and only public address to the media in which he fielded “live” questions from the media, confirmed that the United States should be able to deliver 200 million doses of the vaccine in his first three-plus months on the job.
Second, if vaccine passports are important, they shouldn’t be important to the government.
Third, if you had to choose folks responsible for vaccine passports, would you trust the same people who tried to define and regulate “essential” work, who haven’t been able to manage their way through the unemployment payment crises that plague too many states, and who struggle counting COVID-only deaths? Quick take: most wouldn’t.
If any vaccine passport might be required, and it’s not certain that they will, that would be a job better suited for the private sector, not the government.
It would seem reasonably applicable for use by professional sports teams or leagues, to ensure that their fans could return to the games and regain some sense of normalcy with an assurance that the person next to them has been vaccinated.
It would also seem reasonable that nursing homes could use something such as a passport to permit friends and family members to see their loved ones. And, certainly, the travel and convention industries – think massive cruise ships, theme parks, and other places where people would have to consent to a confined space for hours, if not days, at a time – might benefit from a certification program that allays fears and serves to minimize a risk of wide spread.
The Competitive Enterprise Institute released a report last week that said no fewer than 17 private companies are working to create credentialing applications that could be used to solve some of the challenges with what we all hope is the final phase of living life amidst COVID-19 and its corresponding political lockdowns.
CEI also said that if the government should involve itself in any way around this matter, it should be as an arbiter of standards.
It would have been helpful had the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – in the very early days of COVID-19 – been the arbiter of standards for what actually was a coronavirus-related death and then communicated that effectively to the myriad counties that were left to make those decisions themselves. But it wasn’t.
So perhaps the federal government should stay out the way. And here’s why: In states where people have demonstrated a higher degree of personal responsibility, followed safe-distancing practices, and practiced basic hygiene, the trends are positive. Very positive.
States have started to reopen, to differing degrees of success. Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas – each maligned for lifting mask mandates – have outperformed states in safety and in prosperity such as Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which have maintained mask rules and other more severe restrictions. It’s no wonder so many in those latter states are wondering whether it’s a mask or a muzzle.
If we have learned anything from how people behave during a pandemic, it’s that some people will listen to the recommendations of the state but perhaps just as many won’t. And that’s OK.
If we use any standard for returning to life before COVID, let the local business owner or operator determine what that standard may be.
Americans are no stranger to risk. Let us decide how to weigh it without the nanny state tipping the scales.