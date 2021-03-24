Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through early Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&