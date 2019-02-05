Do you like to paint? Come join us at the Redbank Valley Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. for a do-it-yourself snowman painting session led by Becky Doverspike.
For only $15 you will create your own beautiful painting on a wooden background. All supplies are included in the cost. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of painting and socializing.
For fall, Becky led us in painting scarecrows and we are looking forward to having her here again. See you there!
•
There is still time to buy raffle tickets for our Valentine’s basket here at the library. Stop in and buy your tickets for a chance to win. Our basket includes gift certificates for Zack’s Restaurant and Subway, as well as books, a shawl, a virtual reality headset and headphones.
Also, if you’re looking to switch up your reading style, this month we are featuring a “blind date” with a book for Valentine’s Day. You can pick and check out a book based on reading the first sentence of the book on the packaging. It’s an exciting way to get reading outside of your norm and try something new.
•
Have you ever wandered down the book section in Walmart and wanted to read the latest book out by your favorite author? Well, I wander down that aisle too, and am constantly trying to get in all of the books that our patrons want to read.
A lot of times, we have ordered and have all the popular books I see on the shelves and, if we don’t, we might have them on Overdrive so you can read them on your tablet or phone.
So, check with us before buying a book. We most likely have it and you can borrow it for free!
