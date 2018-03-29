Today

Cloudy with rain

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Morning light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.