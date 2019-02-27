BROOKVILLE — Vanessa Jacobson is an athletic trainer who is specifically focused on helping women meet their fitness goals. She believes that being able to train in an environment surrounded by other women with the same struggles and goals can help to stay on course.
Her gym, Right 2 Fitness, she said, is a space where women can empower each other as they all strive to get stronger.
Jacobson’s undergraduate degree is in health and physical education, and her masters in athletic coaching from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She participated in sports in high school, but when she went to college she didn’t have the sports to keep her active. She knew she wanted to find something, and she began strength training. She knew she wanted to do something in the fitness world, but focusing on women specifically was not her immediate plan.
She started working at Brookville High School as a physical education teacher, and still works there full time. When she began working toward having her own gym, she partnered with a fitness coach from Pittsburgh. They each had their own location, but eventually the distance became an issue. Then, Right 2 Fitness LLC was born. It is owned by Jacobson and her fiance, Derek Lettich.
To work around her schedule as a high school teacher, she offers training sessions from 6 to 7 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. She recently hired a part-time trainer who also offers an “after school drop-off” session from 9 to 10 a.m. Jacobson asks that her clients commit to at least three sessions a week when they sign up.
Jacobson explained that the nutrition side is usually the biggest hurdle to overcome, but she offers nutritional guidance.
“The biggest thing is they under eat,” she said of most women who struggle with weight.
Most women who try to lose weight on their own will go to a gym and spend most of their time doing cardio, then pair it with a very restrictive diet. This is not a sustainable way to lose weight, and leads to yo-yo dieting, she said.
“Strength training is really important to lose weight,” Jacobson explained. When you build muscle while losing weight, it helps the body to keep the weight off. Most women neglect this aspect of fitness.
When women first sign up at Right 2 Fitness they will do a body movement assessment with Jacobson, to determine specifics upon which they should focus. From this they will get a prescription for stretches they should do. Demonstrative posters of stretches can be found filling a section of the wall to help with this.
They also are given an exercise routine set up for them at the gym. Each session starts and ends with cardio. Any exercise can be adjusted to accommodate mobility issues. People who have arthritis or have some kind of injury or recurring pain think they can’t do it, but it all can be modified to prevent further injury.
There is an age range of about 19 to 65 with the average age of her clients being around 45, she said. She has 45 clients in total at present and says her focus is the everyday people who make up the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.