BROCKWAY — The fifth annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game will be played Friday, Aug. 7, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the game from its original date of June 26. Organizers had to alter the format in order to comply with limitations on outdoor events and to provide the safest environment possible for players, coaches and other essential personnel. Attendance must be limited to those who are defined by the guidelines as essential to the playing of the game.
“We must adhere to all the guidance and guidelines in effect in order to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” Game Manager Nick Hoffman said. “Unfortunately, those guidelines require limiting attendance to pre-authorized individuals only: players, coaches, event staff and other essential game-related personnel. No one else can be admitted.”
While there will be not be ticket sales, the game will be livestreamed by MegaRock radio, WMKX FM 105.5 in Brockville. The play-by-play by Dave Glass and Nathan Sharp will be available on the station’s Facebook page: MegaRockFMFan
WDDH radio in Ridgway will broadcast the game on WKBI FM 93.9 and on Facebook Live on WDDH 97.5 The Hound.
One aspect of the game that will not change is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships by each of 16 Game Sponsors to one of the players.
Seniors from the Class of 2020 were nominated and selected by the votes of head coaches from what were formerly the Allegheny Mountain League and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
The AML roster includes: Derek Sunafrank and Caleb Nuzzo of Bradford, Jon Wood of Brockway, Caleb Rieder of Cameron County, Thomas Wilson of Coudersport, Leo Gregory, John Wittman, Jared Emmert and Stephen Bobby of Elk County Catholic, Jake Alcorn, Teddy Race, Aaron Hottel, Chris Stewart and Kevin Scharba of Kane, Cameron Magee and Colton Gietler of Otto-Eldred, Josh Rees, DJ Michelitsch and Eli Petruzzi of Port Allegany, Paul Gresco, Jake Wickett, Robert Briggs, Greg Simon, Matt Dush, Austin Green, Tyler Watts and Hayden Haupright of Ridgway, Caden Smead and Jacob Disshon of Sheffield and Bryent Johnson of Smethport.
The KSAC roster includes: Ben Smith, Colton Zacherl, Mitch Knepp and Austin Newcomb of Clarion, Anthony Kamenski, Ethan McElroy, Johnathan Elmadollar and Hunter Rowe of Karns City, Jayden Blazosky, Kirk Wolbert, Brady Rapp, Isaak Jones and Alex Rapp of Keystone, Derek Ishman, Sam Shepler, Shane Knox and Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney, Ethan Hetrick, Samuel Hetrick, and Trent Bowersox of Redbank Valley and Jake Walter, Cain Pfoutz, Forest Cressley and Gage Burford of St. Marys.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.