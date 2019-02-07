Today

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.