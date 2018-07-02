SHANNONDALE – Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will hold “Moose on the Loose Vacation Bible School” Sunday through Thursday, July 8-12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for children up to and including grade six.
Camper registration will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 8.
The program will include crafts, games, snacks and a cookout on Thursday, July 12.
A program will be held during church service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 15.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.