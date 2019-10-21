The 80’s band “Velveeta” is coming to Clearfield to play a “Retro Rockin for Reduction” concert at the Clearfield Expo 1 Building, Clearfield Driving Park, on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic has tickets on sale at the clinic and online at centralpatickets.com All proceeds benefit the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.
Tickets are $25 per person, which includes light refreshments, free beer until kegs are gone, and three hours of dancing. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m. and the band will play from 6-9 p.m. They will also be selling tickets for an auction and 50/50s. Must be 21 to attend.
The Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic is helping to reduce overpopulation in Clearfield and surrounding counties. Since opening in 2009, the clinic combined has spayed and neutered over 40,000 animals which include, dogs, cats, and rabbits.
Tickets are also available at Waggin Trains, 2nd Street Clearfield, Clearfield Hair House, Clearfield or call the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic (814) 857-5280.