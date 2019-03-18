EAST BRADY – East Brady Fireman’s Auxiliary will hold a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the East Brady Fire Hall.
In addition to crafters and vendors, the show will also include concessions and raffles.
Everyone is invited to attend.
More vendors are needed.
For more information, contact Kim Simpson at (724) 525-6468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.