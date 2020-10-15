BROOKVILLE — Clarion-Limestone’s Beau Verdill didn’t have to wait long to score his fifth goal in Thursday’s 7-6 shootout win at Brookville.
After being denied a goal on a short-range shot with nine seconds left in regulation, Verdill scored 49 seconds into overtime to give the hard-earned win over the Raiders.
“When we came off the field the end of at the end of regulation, he apologized to his teammates,” said Lions coach Don Montgomery. “He had an opportunity to win the game at the end. He said, ‘I’ll get it guys, I’m going to make that up.’ And 49 seconds in, he held true to his word.”
The golden goal less than a minute into overtime improved the Lions’ record to 5-4 going into Monday’s regular-season finale at Forest Area. Verdill’s heroics also helped preserve a win that saw the Lions own a 4-1 lead by the 16:04 mark of the first half before the Raiders rallied and made it very interesting.
Bailee Verdill set up his older brother’s first goal just over six minutes into the game, then the Lions made it 2-0 just over three minutes later when Cody Whitling scored off Nate Megnin’s corner kick.
The visitor’s fast start continued when Bailee set up Beau Verdill again to put the Lions up 3-0 by the 22:15.
The Raiders picked up the slow start and scored on Steven Plyler’s goal off a Garner McMaster assist at 16:28, but the Lions answered 24 second later to make it 4-1 when Beau Verdill drilled in a rebound off Donnie Cunningham’s shot.
But from there, the Raiders owned the rest of the first half and cut it to 4-3. McMaster set up Zakk Wolfe at 14:58 and Wolfe’s corner kick was a thing of beauty as Brad Fiscus passed it to Plyler, who one-timed it in at 5:30.
Both teams traded two goals in the second half in a game with not a lot of defensive highlights. Ryker Bingham’s direct kick from 50 yards got over Raiders goalkeeper Tim Miller just 58 seconds into the half to put the Lions up 6-4. McMaster assisted on a Wolfe goal at 34:48, but Beau Verdill scored his fourth goal on a penalty kick at 32:20 to put the Lions up 6-4.
Back came the Raiders. McMaster left-footed a shot from 12 yards out in traffic to get the Raiders within one with 25:12 remaining. Then at the 1:54 mark, a Fiscus drive down the right sideline led to the tying sequence. Fiscus’ crossing pass to the net was deflected in by a C-L defender to knot the score.
Verdill’s fifth goal shortly into overtime dropped the Raiders to 5-7 going into Monday’s game at DuBois.
“We came out really slow and our touches were not good,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “And that’s what happens, but the boys fought back and went from 4-1 to 6-6. There was a PK call that I would never make and the call at the end of the game should have gone the other way. I mean the kid on the other team said it was his handball (moments before Verdill’s game-winner). Two plays. There were a couple of crazy goals. But all in all, it’s, it’s a good day. The kids fought back they showed their mettle. We fought back twice now. We’re on the uptick.”