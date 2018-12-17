Veryl E. Neiswonger, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Friday afternoon, December 14, 2018, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born March 14, 1937, in South Bethlehem, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Curtis and Rosie (Mohney) Slagle.
She married Lloyd E. Neiswonger on June 26, 1955. He survives.
Mrs. Neiswonger was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, where she played the piano.
In addition to her husband, survivors include five children, Randall Neiswonger (Louella), Theresa Myers (Paul), both of New Bethlehem, Bonnie Ehrhart (Ron) of Summerville, Connie Beck (Dave) of Brookville and Carol Rominski (Jim) of New Bethlehem; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Sayers; and a brother, Vernon Slagle.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
