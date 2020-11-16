Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING... BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS MAY LEAD TO TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MOTORISTS MAY ENCOUNTER RAPIDLY CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS INCLUDING A QUICK COATING OF SNOW, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, REDUCED VISIBILITY AS LOW AS HALF A MILE AND GUSTY WINDS UP TO 30 MPH. ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS NEEDED AND KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE FROM OTHER VEHICLES.