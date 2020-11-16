Many thanks and kudos belong to the FFA and students, teachers and staff of Redbank Valley High School.
The recognition of military veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was done creatively and most appropriately. Due to the current protocol of the coronavirus pandemic, the program conducted previous years inside the school building had to be kept outside the school.
When we drove onto the school area, we were handed a small American flag on a stick by a student. Then we were to drive around the school in parade fashion while school students lined both sides of the drive (in a slight rain). The students smiled and waved to us as we drove slowly by. It was delightful and heart-warming.
Before leaving the school, we were handed two items. A T-shirt with the wording, RV supports veterans. It had a mean-long Bulldog on the front. On the back, the wording is “Walter W. Craig Post 354” (of which I happen to belong), and an FFA emblem.
The second item handed to us was a take-home dinner which was delicious and more than adequate.
On a personal note in regard to this letter, it is my own, although others who are in agreement with what is said here are welcome to subscribe to it.
During World War II. I joined the Army Air Corps (now called the Air Force) as an aviation cadet when I was 17 and a senior in high school in New Kensington. After high school graduation, I was called to active duty and served until the end of World War II.
Thank you so very much for the most appropriate and moving recognition of Veterans Day to all of you involved. It is greatly appreciated. With students and persons like you in the Redbank Valley, our country has a bright future. God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.
REV. ROGER
A. SMITH
New Bethlehem