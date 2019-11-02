The Richardsville Community Center will be sponsoring a Veterans Dinner on Friday evening, Nov. 8, starting at 6 p.m. The Center is furnishing roast beef with gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls, and beverages. Table service will be provided. Everyone is invited. One can bring a dish to share to compliment the meal or a dessert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite veteran.
There will be a short program following the dinner. The guest speaker for the evening will be State Rep. Cris Dush.
A goodwill offering will be collected to benefit a veterans organization.