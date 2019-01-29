BROOKVILLE — Help is available for veterans who need a part-time job with flexible hours.
Requirements for the program are:
- Be an eligible veteran receiving Veteran Education Assistance (GI Bill, Chapter 31, etc.).
- Be enrolled full-time or 3/4 time in an approved VA program, including online programs.
- Veterans can work up to 25 hours per week.
For more information:
Contact Jefferson County’s director of veterans affairs, Krupa Steele, at 849-1529; email ksteele@jeffersoncountypa.com; or at the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs office, located on the second floor of Jefferson Place (above Means Lauf), 155 Main St., Brookville.
