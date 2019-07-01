On behalf of the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, I would like to give a special thanks to Jason Kundick and the Redbank Valley Booster Club for allowing us to enter a gun in their gun raffle.
Because of your generosity, the Veterans Memorial Park is able to procure for the park a monument honoring all area veterans.
In addition, we would like to thank Scott Keen from Long Shot for his expertise in helping us pick the right rifle for the raffle.
Finally, thanks to all the people who purchased a raffle ticket and for your support. And congratulations to the gun winner, Blaine Campbell.
RAY ISHMAN
President
RV Veterans
Memorial Park