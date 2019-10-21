CLARION – The Clarion County Veterans Affairs Office will be closed from Oct. 23 through Nov. 13.
Those in need of immediate assistance should contact Charles Tarr at the Venango County Veterans Affairs office at (814) 432-9780.
