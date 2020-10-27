NEW BETHLEHEM – Although unable to host the traditional Veterans Day program due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Redbank Valley High School FFA is planning to honor local veterans in another way.
The RVHS FFA is planning a “Parade of Veterans” on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Parade lineup will begin at 12:15 p.m. at RVHS, with the parade stepping off at 12:30 p.m. Veterans will remain in their vehicles and drive the parade route through the school grounds
Additional details on the event will follow next week.