BROOKVILLE — Area veterans will be honored on Veterans Day with a special parade in Brookville.
Students from Hickory Grove and Brookville Area High School will gather Wednesday morning, November 11, to thank the veterans for their service to the country.
Veterans wishing to participate in the parade are asked to gather at the parking lot behind White Brook no later than 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m., traveling to Main Street and turning onto to Valley Street to go to Hickory Grove Elementary School.
Students in grades three to 12 will be safely spread out along the parade route; veterans will remain in their cars.
The rain date will be Thursday, November 12.