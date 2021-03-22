I, as well as many others who are working on the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park along Arch Street, have received numerous inquiries regarding the Victory Garden located beside the Moose lodge.
The Veterans Park is not associated with that project. That is a Girl Scout project of Emily Truitt. All inquiries should be directed to her mother, Jessie Truitt.
If you would like to help the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, please send any donation to: American Legion, Attention: Veterans Park, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Any donation would be very much appreciated. Thank you for your continued support.
RAY ISHMAN
RVVMP Chairman