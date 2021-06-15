ANNVILLE – Pennsylvania veterans should be aware of people trying to poach their pension, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) warned Tuesday. Pension poaching is a financial scam targeting veterans, survivors, and their families who are potentially eligible for VA benefits.
Veteran pension poaching occurs when scammers, unscrupulous players or dishonest financial planners charge veterans or their beneficiaries for help in applying for or submitting applications for VA pensions.
Joel Mutschler, director, DMVA Bureau of Veterans Programs, said he wants to make it clear that veterans or their advocates should never pay:
- For forms or to submit applications
- To restructure assets in order to “qualify”
- For the promise of eligibility for a pension
- To receive a lump sum payment on a pension
If someone has experienced or suspect a pension scam, they can call 717-783-1944, email PAvets@attorneygeneral.gov, or submit a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.