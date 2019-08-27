Vicki Lynn Draa, 70, of Hawthorn, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home.
Born December 31, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Osbourne) Harris.
She married Thomas Hilton Draa on January 22, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2011.
Mrs. Draa was a homemaker. She was a member of the Middle Run Church of God.
Survivors include three sons, Terry A. Draa and his wife, Laura, of Knox, Scott L. Draa and his wife, Shelly, and Jason T. Draa, and his fiancée, Carissa, both of Hawthorn; a daughter, Tamela Lynn Draa of Clarion; 10 grandchildren, Lacey, Chad, Toni, Jillian, Alexis, Dylan, Brandon, Madison, Chloe and Joseph; 14 great-grandchildren, Jodeci, Jaxon, Waylon, Grace, Hayden, Brooklyn, Kameron, Serenity, McKenzie, Bailey, Olivia, Takiley, Tessa and Terraya; and a sister, Ruth Rhodes of Abilena, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 29, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.
Interment will be in Middle Run Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.